Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 13 at 11:12PM PDT until October 14 at 12:45AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 1245 AM PDT.

* At 1111 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles east of Cambria to 10 miles southwest of

Morro Bay, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

San Luis Obispo…

Paso Robles…

Morro Bay…

Pismo Beach…

Atascadero…

Arroyo Grande…

Nipomo…

Grover Beach…

Oceano…

Santa Margarita…

Avila Beach…

Diablo Canyon…

Cayucos…

Baywood-Los Osos…

Templeton…

Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…

Shell Beach…

and Lake Lopez.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.