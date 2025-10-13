Flash Flood Warning issued October 13 at 11:54PM PDT until October 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 300 AM PDT.

* At 1154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Debris flows

possible in and around recent burn scars.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Western Gifford Fire Burn Scar, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles,

Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach,

Guadalupe, Lake Lopez, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa

Margarita, Shell Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, Baywood-Los Osos,

Templeton, Diablo Canyon and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and

the Cuyama Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and

debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or

immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect

life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it

is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second

story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path

of fast-moving water and debris flows.