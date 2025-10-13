Flash Flood Warning issued October 13 at 11:54PM PDT until October 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…
* Until 300 AM PDT.
* At 1154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Debris flows
possible in and around recent burn scars.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Western Gifford Fire Burn Scar, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles,
Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach,
Guadalupe, Lake Lopez, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa
Margarita, Shell Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, Baywood-Los Osos,
Templeton, Diablo Canyon and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and
the Cuyama Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and
debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or
immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect
life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it
is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second
story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path
of fast-moving water and debris flows.