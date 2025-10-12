Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 4:42AM PDT until October 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley,
Santa Susana Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.