Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 1:52AM PDT until October 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:52 am

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible Saturday night.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content