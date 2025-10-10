Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 1:52AM PDT until October 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible Saturday night.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.