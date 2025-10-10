Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 1:52AM PDT until October 12 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Southwest California.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 10 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible Saturday

night across the Interstate 5 Corridor.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.