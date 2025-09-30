Beach Hazards Statement issued September 30 at 1:53AM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet
with local sets to 8 feet expected on south-facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.