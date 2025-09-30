Beach Hazards Statement issued September 30 at 1:53AM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet expected on south-facing beaches.

