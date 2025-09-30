Beach Hazards Statement issued September 30 at 12:17PM PDT until October 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet

with local sets to 8 feet expected on south-facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore. Exposed south facing beaches and harbors are most at

risk. Minor flooding of beaches, walkways, and parking lots

possible.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.