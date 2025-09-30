Beach Hazards Statement issued September 30 at 12:17PM PDT until October 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet
with local sets to 8 feet expected on south-facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Exposed south facing beaches and harbors are most at
risk. Minor flooding of beaches, walkways, and parking lots
possible.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.