Beach Hazards Statement issued September 30 at 12:17PM PDT until October 1 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet
expected on south-facing beaches. Sets to 6 feet possible for
south and southwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County
Beaches and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Minor flooding of
beaches, walkways, and parking lots possible.