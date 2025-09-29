Beach Hazards Statement issued September 29 at 1:48AM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet

expected on south-facing beaches.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County

Beaches and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Particularly vulnerable south- facing

beaches may see shallow coastal flooding over normally dry beach

areas.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.