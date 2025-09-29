Beach Hazards Statement issued September 29 at 12:49PM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6
feet expected on south-facing beaches.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County
Beaches and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Particularly vulnerable south- facing
beaches may see shallow coastal flooding over normally dry
beach areas.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.