Beach Hazards Statement issued September 28 at 1:59AM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected on south-facing beaches. Surf of 5 to 7
feet with local max sets to 8 feet will be possible.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…From 6 AM PDT this morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exposed south-facing shores including
Jalama Beach in Santa Barbara County and Port San Luis, Avila
Beach and Cayucos in San Luis Obispo County will be impacted
by the elevated surf and south swell generated by Hurricane
Narda.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.