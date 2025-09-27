Special Weather Statement issued September 27 at 2:56PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles west of Lockwood Valley, or 16 miles northwest of Ojai, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Lockwood Valley…

Rose Valley…

Old Man Mountain…

Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road…

Reyes Peak…

and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.