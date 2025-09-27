Special Weather Statement issued September 27 at 1:56PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 155 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Montecito, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Santa

Barbara County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.