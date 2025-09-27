Special Weather Statement issued September 27 at 1:56PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 155 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles northeast of Montecito, moving southwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Santa
Barbara County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.