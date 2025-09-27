Special Weather Statement issued September 27 at 1:29PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 128 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Lockwood Valley, or 19 miles north of Ojai, moving

southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western Lockwood Valley…

Reyes Peak…

Apache Burn Scar…

and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.