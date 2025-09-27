Beach Hazards Statement issued September 27 at 12:50PM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected on south-facing beaches. Surf of 4 to 6
feet with local max sets to 7 feet will be possible.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County
Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…From Sunday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Exposed south-facing shores will be
impacted by the elevated surf and south swell generated by
Hurricane Narda. Particularly vulnerable south- facing beaches
may see shallow coastal flooding over normally dry beach areas.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.