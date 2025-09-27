Beach Hazards Statement issued September 27 at 10:35PM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected on south-facing beaches. Surf of 5 to 7

feet with local max sets to 8 feet will be possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…From 6 AM PDT Sunday through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exposed south-facing shores including

Jalama Beach in Santa Barbara County and Port San Luis, Avila

Beach and Cayucos in San Luis Obispo County will be impacted

by the elevated surf and south swell generated by Hurricane

Narda.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.