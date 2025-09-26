Beach Hazards Statement issued September 26 at 10:44AM PDT until October 1 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf expected on south-facing beaches. Surf of 5 to 7 feet with

local max sets to 8 feet will be possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…From Sunday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exposed south-facing shores including

Jalama Beach in Santa Barbara County and Port San Luis, Avila

Beach and Cayucos in San Luis Obispo County will be impacted by

the elevated surf and south swell generated by Hurricane Narda.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.