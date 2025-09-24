Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 5:44AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 543 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms across eastern San Luis Obispo County. These storms

were moving northwest at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Shandon…

and Carrizo Plain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.