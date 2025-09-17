Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 3:40PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 339 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles north of Fillmore. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Alamo Mountain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.