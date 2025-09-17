Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 2:59PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 259 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles east of Lockwood Valley, or 17 miles north of Fillmore. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Alamo Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.