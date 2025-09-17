Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 2:56PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles southwest of Cuyama, or 23 miles northeast of Santa Ynez,
moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and brief heavy downpours.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Santa
Barbara County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.