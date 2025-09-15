Beach Hazards Statement issued September 15 at 8:41AM PDT until September 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected with breaking waves
locally up to 6 feet on south facing beaches possible.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.