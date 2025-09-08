Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 8:35PM PDT until September 9 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.