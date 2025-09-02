Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 5:17PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 516 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Lockwood Valley, or 17 miles north of Ojai. This storm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, heavy downpour and lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Western Lockwood Valley…

Reyes Peak…

and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.