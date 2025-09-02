Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 5:17PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 516 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Lockwood Valley, or 17 miles north of Ojai. This storm
was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, heavy downpour and lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Western Lockwood Valley…
Reyes Peak…
and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.