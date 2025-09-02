Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 4:07PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 406 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Lockwood Valley, or 21 miles north of Ojai, moving

northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Very heavy

rain and occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western Lockwood Valley…

and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.