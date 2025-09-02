Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 4:07PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 4:07 pm

At 406 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Lockwood Valley, or 21 miles north of Ojai, moving
northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Very heavy
rain and occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Western Lockwood Valley…
and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service

