Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:54PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Mount Pinos, or 28 miles north of Ojai, moving
northeast at 5 mph. Other thunderstorms were developing in extreme
northwest Ventura County, and will also slowly drift northeastward.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Locally heavy rain. Occasional
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Ventura County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.