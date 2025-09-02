Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:54PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Mount Pinos, or 28 miles north of Ojai, moving

northeast at 5 mph. Other thunderstorms were developing in extreme

northwest Ventura County, and will also slowly drift northeastward.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Locally heavy rain. Occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Ventura County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.