Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 4:32PM PDT until September 2 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 430 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast
of Mount Pinos, or 31 miles south of Bakersfield.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts, frequent lighting, and heavy rainfall
threat continues.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Lightning fire
starts.
Locations impacted include…
Western Lockwood Valley…
and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.