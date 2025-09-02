Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 4:32PM PDT until September 2 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 4:32 pm

At 430 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast
of Mount Pinos, or 31 miles south of Bakersfield.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts, frequent lighting, and heavy rainfall
threat continues.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Lightning fire
starts.

Locations impacted include…
Western Lockwood Valley…
and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content