Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 4:11PM PDT until September 2 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 410 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lockwood

Valley, or 21 miles north of Ojai.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Western Lockwood Valley…

and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara

County line.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.