Heat Advisory issued September 2 at 6:15PM PDT until September 3 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 85 to 95
degrees common, and very warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early
morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the
day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.