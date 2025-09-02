Heat Advisory issued September 2 at 12:47PM PDT until September 3 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 102

degrees common, and very warm overnight conditions.

* WHERE…Coastal valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as

well as the Los Angeles inland coastal plain.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early

morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the

day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.