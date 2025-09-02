Heat Advisory issued September 2 at 12:47PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 102
degrees common.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early
morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the
day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.