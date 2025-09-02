Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 6:13PM PDT until September 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar and local law enforcement reported

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of the warning

area. While rain has mostly subsided, flooding impacts may last a

little longer.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported. Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Western Lockwood Valley, Camp Scheideck, and Highway 33 from

Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County line.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.