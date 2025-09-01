Beach Hazards Statement issued September 1 at 1:01AM PDT until September 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Highest for south facing beaches, especially for Port San Luis and Avila Beach.

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents with a combination of a south swell producing elevated surf up to 7 feet.

