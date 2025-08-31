Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 9:07AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 95 to 105

degrees common, and warm overnight conditions.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory may need to be extended through

Wednesday.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early

morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the

day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.