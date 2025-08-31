Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 9:07AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures 95 to 100
degrees today and 95 to 103 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Warm
overnight conditions are also expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Los Angeles County Inland Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel
Valley, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.