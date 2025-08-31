Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 9:07AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 95 to 105

degrees common, and warm overnight conditions.

* WHERE…The Ventura County Valleys, Santa Clarita and San Fernando

Valleys, and the Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.