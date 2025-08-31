Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 2:11AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Los Angeles County Inland Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel

Valley, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel

Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.