Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 12:48PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 96 to 107
degrees common, and warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…The Ventura County Valleys, Santa Clarita and San Fernando
Valleys, and the Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory may need to be extended through
Wednesday.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early
morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the
day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.