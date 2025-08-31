Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 12:48PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with highs 93 to 103 expected.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early

morning hours.