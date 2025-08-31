Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 12:48PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Daytime temperatures up to 95 degrees expected with warm
overnight low temperatures expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.