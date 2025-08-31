Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 12:48PM PDT until August 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures from 85 to 95

coastal plains to 95 to 105 degrees valleys and hills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara

County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern

Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range,

Santa Ynez Valley, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory may need to be extended through

Wednesday.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early

morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the

day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.