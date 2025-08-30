Heat Advisory issued August 30 at 6:06AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 96 to 106
degrees common, and warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…Coastal valleys and lower mountains of Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties, as well as the Los Angeles County Inland Coastal
Plain which includes Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory may need to be extended through
Wednesday.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early
morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the
day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.