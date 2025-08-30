Heat Advisory issued August 30 at 6:06AM PDT until August 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures from 85 to 95

coastal plains to 95 to 105 degrees valleys and hills.

* WHERE…Inland Central Coasts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Counties, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western

Range, Santa Ynez Valley, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities (like hiking) to the early

morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the

day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.