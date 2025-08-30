Heat Advisory issued August 30 at 1:13AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning hours. Stay in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the day. Check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees common, and warm overnight conditions.

