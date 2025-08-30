Heat Advisory issued August 30 at 1:13AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 96 to 106

degrees common, and warm overnight conditions.

* WHERE…San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational

Area, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los

Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita

Valley, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory may need to be extended through

Wednesday.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning hours. Stay

in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the day. Check up on

relatives and neighbors.