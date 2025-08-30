Heat Advisory issued August 30 at 1:13AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 95 to 105
degrees common, and warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Santa Barbara
County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning hours. Stay
in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the day. Check up on
relatives and neighbors.