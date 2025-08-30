Heat Advisory issued August 30 at 1:13AM PDT until August 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures from 85 to 95
coastal plains to 95 to 105 degrees valleys and hills.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Coast, Southern Salinas
Valley, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez
Valley, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning hours. Stay
in air conditioned spaces during the heat of the day. Check up on
relatives and neighbors.