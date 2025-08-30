Beach Hazards Statement issued August 30 at 1:49AM PDT until September 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to a long
period south swell producing elevated surf up to 6 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches. Highest for south facing beaches, especially
from Point Mugu to Malibu.
* WHEN…From 5 AM PDT early this morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.