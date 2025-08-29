Heat Advisory issued August 29 at 1:35PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County Inland Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Gabriel
Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,
Western San Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.